Bar fight: The Record for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

3:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a dog that accidentally bit its owner.

12:38 p.m. Officers were called about a theft at a lumber company in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Road. An employee is suspected of taking several power tools worth almost $1,000.

12:42 p.m. Officers are investigating the theft of a pair of headphones from a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

12:45 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who was having a seizure at a school in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.

2:47 p.m. Officers received a report of a resident illegally burning trash in the 900 block of Oak Street.

3:24 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between a mother and her teenage son.

6:04 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a drunken pedestrian at mile marker 128 on U.S. Highway 40.

7:04 p.m. Officers arrested a drunken man at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street after the man fought several people who were trying to kick him out of the bar.

8:53 p.m. Officers were called about a diesel truck idling in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:10 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted an unconscious person in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:58 p.m. Officers contacted a woman walking in the middle of the road in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They gave her a ride home.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.