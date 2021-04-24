Bar fight: The Record for Friday, April 23

Friday, April 23

12:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear eating trash outside of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Village Drive. Officers left a warning notice on the dumpster.

7:13 a.m. Officers received a call about a man sleeping outside of LiftUp of Routt County. Officers left the man a citation for trespassing.

9:21 a.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle speeding in the 1100 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

8:27 p.m. Officers received a call about a man who shoved an employee in a bar in the 1100 block of Yampa Street. Officers asked the man to leave and he did.

9:15 p.m. Officers found the man who allegedly shoved the bartender sleeping along Howelsen Parkway. Officers asked the man if he was OK and he grew angry and yelled at them.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.