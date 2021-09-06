Bar fight in Oak Creek: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 5

Sunday, Sept. 5

8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an animal complaint in the 600 block of Angels View Way.

10:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle hit and run in the 100 block of Eighth Street.

7:31 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noise in the 2600 block of Ski Trail Lane.

8:13 p.m. Officers took a report of a motor vehicle hit and run outside a restaurant in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:49 p.m. Officers responded to two complaints of loud noises in the 1500 block of Mark Twain Lane.

11:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a fight at a bar in the 100 block of East Main Street in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 65

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.