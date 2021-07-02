Bar disturbance: The Record for Thursday, July 1

Thursday, July 1, 2021

12:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2800 block of Riverside Plaza.

12:43 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance inside a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

10:43 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury car crash in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Court.

12:06 p.m. Officers assisted a man who shot himself in the leg in the 700 block of Pine Street.

1:53 p.m. Officers responded to a reported assault inside a business in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

4:14 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an illegal fire on a trail at Steamboat Resort. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, meaning no fires are allowed.

8:35 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash on Seventh and Oak streets.

Total incidents: 70

• Steamboat officers responded to 39 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.