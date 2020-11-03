Bar disturbance: The Record for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
8:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a fraudulent call involving a stolen Social Security number in the 104000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. Deputies could not investigate the incident because the caller’s number was not traceable.
2:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a man in a restricted part of a business not wearing a mask in the 1170 block of Hilltop Parkway. Officers asked him to leave, and he did.
2:31 p.m. Officers received a call about anti-President Donald Trump graffiti on an underpass in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
6:12 p.m. Officers responded to a crash in the 3500 block of Elk River Road. Two vehicles that were headed in opposite directions got into a crash in which one driver clipped the mirror of the other.
11:12 p.m. Officers received a report of three intoxicated males causing a disturbance at a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. One of the males had a warrant out for his arrest, and officers booked him into Routt County Jail.
11:52 p.m. Officers received a report from a woman who said she heard her neighbors in a potential physical altercation in the 3200 block of Columbine Drive. Police arrived and saw it was just a verbal altercation.
Total incidents: 38
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine calls that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User