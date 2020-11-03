Bar disturbance: The Record for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

8:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a fraudulent call involving a stolen Social Security number in the 104000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. Deputies could not investigate the incident because the caller’s number was not traceable.

2:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a man in a restricted part of a business not wearing a mask in the 1170 block of Hilltop Parkway. Officers asked him to leave, and he did.

2:31 p.m. Officers received a call about anti-President Donald Trump graffiti on an underpass in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

6:12 p.m. Officers responded to a crash in the 3500 block of Elk River Road. Two vehicles that were headed in opposite directions got into a crash in which one driver clipped the mirror of the other.

11:12 p.m. Officers received a report of three intoxicated males causing a disturbance at a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. One of the males had a warrant out for his arrest, and officers booked him into Routt County Jail.

11:52 p.m. Officers received a report from a woman who said she heard her neighbors in a potential physical altercation in the 3200 block of Columbine Drive. Police arrived and saw it was just a verbal altercation.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine calls that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.