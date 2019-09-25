Banff Mountain Film Festival to visit Steamboat in early October

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Biking, climbing, exploring, mountain.

Not only are these things that Steamboat Springs residents love, but things that will be featured in the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which will come to Steamboat on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

After the fall festival in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Film Festival World Tour kicks off. For the first time since 2014, the tour is bringing mountain-centered movies to the Albright Auditorium at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.

The event, sponsored by Alpine Bank, will show nine films ranging from two minutes to 39 minutes and will have an intermission after the first four films. Doors open at 6 p.m. with films beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will explore different parts of the world with breathtaking videography of gorgeous landscapes. They’ll see people push themselves to the edge in the name of adventure.

“These are ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and it’s incredibly inspiring,” event coordinator Phil Bridgers said of the films. “When you see these films, it’s just normal people. It’s not these high-dollar, mass production stunt man stuff. It’s normal people going out and doing stuff.”

Steamboat is the last stop of the 2019 installment, as the new movies for the 2020 tour will appear at the film festival in Banff from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. Along the tour, the festival usually stays two, sometimes three nights in one town to show all the films, but Steamboat will be a one-night event.

If at least 200 people attend this year’s event, Live to Play, the event host and sponsor, may bring the Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour to Steamboat once more, but for two nights only.

If you go What: Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Colorado Mountain College, Albright Auditorium

Tickets: $22 at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event

The night will open up on a “high-adrenaline” short film about a 12-year-old who skis some epic lines down awesome mountain faces. Then the audience will be treated to a film about a group of people supporting beavers in the name of climate change.

Following a film about a Native American tribe and race horsing, viewers will witness the longest film of the night, “This Mountain Life.”

Over 39 minutes, “This Mountain Life” tells the story of a mother-daughter team traversing the mountains of British Columbia and Alaska in the winter.

“It’s an epic movie,” Bridgers said. “Most of it is self shot. They had a film crew fly in a few times.”

Steamboat Springs film program Far Out – Kai Jones (5 min.)

The Beaver Believers: Meet Sherri Tippie (12 min.)

Fast Horse (14 min.)

This Mountain Life (39 min.)

For the Love of Mary (6 min.)

The Moment (15 min.)

Reel Rock 12: Break on Through (26 min.)

Choices (2 min.)

The Frenchy (13 min.)

Following a short break, “For the Love of Mary” will bring the audience back into the adventurous spirit as they learn about a 96-year-old man who runs up Mount Washington in New Hampshire every year.

“He’s won his age category every year since he was 70,” Bridgers said.

After a pair of mountain biking films and a climbing film, the program will conclude with a 13-minute film called, “The Frenchy.”

“It’s kind of that feel-good movie,” Bridgers said. “The guy just loves life beyond belief.”

