Banana on front porch: The Record for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

9:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a fight between an employer and a former employee at an auto repair in the 2500 block of Downhill Drive.

9:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 61100 block of Main Street in North Routt.

10:01 a.m. Police were called about some graffiti spray-painted on the wall of an underpass at South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road.

10:27 a.m. Someone allegedly used a fraudulent check to purchase an animal at the Routt County Humane Society. A police detective is investigating.

12:33 p.m. Deputies received a report of a theft at Main Street and U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

1:06 p.m. Police received a report of trespassing resulting from an ongoing dispute between two neighbors in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. This time, one of the neighbors, a man, allegedly trespassed on his neighbor’s yard.

4:15 p.m. A caller told police about a group of people drinking and hanging out without wearing face masks near the Yampa River in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. The people were gone by the time officers arrived.

4:20 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:13 p.m. Police were called about a group of people violating local public health orders at a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court.

7:58 p.m. The passenger of a Steamboat Springs Transit bus was acting aggressively toward the driver. Officers contacted the passenger when the bus had neared his house and asked him to get off and go home.

9:40 p.m. A homeowner called police about a group of younger people taking pictures of her house in the 1100 block of Uncochief Circle. When the woman opened the door, she noticed a banana with a bow tied around it lying on the porch. It appears the people had made an Instagram account for the banana and placed the fruit on the porch so they could take a picture.

