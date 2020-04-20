Backyard BBQs, 4 people on a balcony and ‘I heard someone didn’t wear a mask a couple days ago’: The Record for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Sunday, April 19, 2020

6:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers reported trash cans knocked over at multiple addresses on 75 Anglers Drive. It was listed as a bear call.

8:02 a.m. Police reported trash knocked over in the 800 block of Pine Street. It was classified as a bear call.

9:59 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 32000 block of S. Elk Drive.

10:32 a.m. Police responded to a call from someone who reported they heard second hand that a clerk at a store in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza had not worn a mask a few days earlier.

12:42 p.m. Officers responded to a call about someone on a high school athletic field who was hitting golf balls.

2:03 p.m. Police responded to a report about graffiti on the wall in a building in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

3:36 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a gathering in potential violation of the public health orders in the 1700 block of Fetcher Park Drive. The people agreed to follow the order.

3:49 p.m. Police responded to a call about a backyard barbeque from someone who thought it violated public health orders. The people were educated on the order.

7:16 p.m. Officers responded to a report about an intoxicated person passed out in the bathroom at a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

7:46 p.m. Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person causing a disturbance at a house in the 3000 block of Creekbank Court.

7:58 p.m. A person passing on the Yampa River Core Trail near the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue reported at least four people on a balcony, possibly in violation of the public health order.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.