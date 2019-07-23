Backpacks, school supplies being collected for local children

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Women United is collecting backpacks and school supplies for children in need throughout Routt County, and items can be dropped off to Steamboat Emergency Center or the United Way office at Fifth and Oak streets. The deadline to receive school supplies and backpacks is 5 p.m. July 29. Contact Chelsea at 970-879-5605, ext. 11, or chelsea@routtcountyunitedway.org for more information.