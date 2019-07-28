Backpack taken from the gym: The Record for Saturday, July 27, 2019

Saturday, July 27, 2019

12:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 40 near its intersection with Routt County Road 42.

12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear in the dumpster of a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street. The property owner was cited for storing refuse improperly.

2:28 a.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle in the Hayden area.

11:45 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone who was unconscious near Fifth and Yampa streets.

11:49 a.m. Officers spoke to a caller who reported a man had become upset and threatened the caller at a food stand in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:58 a.m. A man who had been trespassed from a store after allegedly shoplifting returned to the store in Central Park Plaza. The man called officers upset the store had his sleeping bag behind the counter. The store also called officers because management was concerned he was intoxicated and would not leave. Officers asked the man to leave.

1:44 p.m. A person reported a fox was lying close to the road and might’ve been hit by a car at Valverdant Circle and Fish Creek Falls Road.

1:45 p.m. A person reported to officers that a man who was out of it had walked up to them and was possibly drunken or on drugs near James and Short streets. Officers later spoke to someone who matched the caller’s description of the man.

2:55 p.m. Officers received a report that a group of four or five swimsuit-clad people were drunken and being disruptive near Sixth and Yampa streets.

3:23 p.m. Deputies and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted with an unknown injury crash near the rest stop on U.S. Highway 40 west of Hayden.

7:17 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Hayden. A person was arrested on suspicion of crimes against a juvenile or at-risk adult, a felony, and misdemeanors of menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

8:51 p.m. Officers were called to a reported theft in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

9:27 p.m. Officers received a report that the caller’s backpack containing a condo key, credit cards and other personal items was stolen from a gym in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:21 p.m. An employee at a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue reported to officers that a bear acted aggressively toward him as he walked out of a shed near the restaurant’s dumpster.

9:38 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

9:58 p.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious incident near Routt County roads 25 & 19 near Phippsburg.

10:14 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to the Routt County Jail to assist someone who sustained a head injury.

11:39 p.m. A person was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Total incidents: 66

Steamboat officers had 43 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.