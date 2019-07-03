Back-seat romance: The Record for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

1:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers caught a couple having sex in their car in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. The officers told the couple to take the action home.

4:35 a.m. Police were called about a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 10 block of Balsam Court. Officers were unable to locate the animal.

8:31 a.m. A man called police after a group of people sprayed his dog with pepper spray on his property. The people who sprayed the dog also called police, claiming the animal was trying to attack them.

8:50 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief at the Howelsen Hill base area. Someone vandalized one of the dugouts at the baseball field with graffiti.

10:49 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a burglary at a business in the 33400 block of Catamount Drive.

12:03 p.m. Deputies arrested a man for attempting to bring contraband into the Routt County Jail.

2:41 p.m. A bus driver called officers requesting their help to kick a belligerent man off the bus.

4:17 a.m. Police were called about a “highly intoxicated” man stumbling around a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers arrested him on suspicion of violating a protection order and theft.

6:24 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from a residence in the 2700 block of Medicine Springs Road. A glass door to the home had been shattered, and the owners thought someone broke in. Officers noticed freshly mowed grass in the yard and a rock by the door, concluding a lawn mower likely broke the glass.

7:15 p.m. Some moose were walking along Mount Werner Circle, becoming the subject of multiple photos taken by passersby.

8:29 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a drunken man who crashed his bike at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He claimed to be uninjured.

11:01 p.m. Police were called about a bear breaking into a dumpster in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. The animal was gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 66

Steamboat officers had 44 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.