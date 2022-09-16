Award-winning film Birds of America screens at library
Bud Werner Memorial Library is presenting a free community screening of the new award-winning film “Birds of America” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Library Hall.
“Birds of America” retraces the steps of John James Audubon who traveled along the Mississippi in the early 19th century capturing a range of birds in dramatic paintings. His work recorded the diversity of species in America before many were wiped from the Earth.
The film brings voices that speak on colonialism, industrialization, national identity and myth, views that contrast those of the early 19th century.
