Award-winning chefs bring their talents to Steamboat’s Food & Wine Festival Oct. 3 to 6

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cancel all your plans for the first weekend in October and loosen up your belts. Award-winning chefs are flying in from some of the region’s hottest restaurants for the Steamboat Food & Wine Festival, which takes over town Oct. 3 to 6.

The festival is a reboot of the old Steamboat Wine Festival, but on a more sophisticated level, and with food.

“We’ve got some incredible culinary talent,” said Festival Executive Director Nicole Jarman.

“Among the award-winning chefs we even have two flying in from Mexico,” Jarman said. “The Wolf’s Tailor in Denver was just honored in Bon Appetit as one of the America’s 10 best new restaurants, and Chef Kelly Whitaker is coming to the event.”

Along with her team, Jarman has drummed up some incredible events that allow festival-goers to either pick their events a la carte or they can get a “VIP Experience” for the Thursday to Sunday weekend for $550.

“Compared to places like Aspen and Vail where a VIP pass is $1,600, it’s pretty accessible,” Jarman said.

A cheaper two-day pass for Saturday and Sunday will get you into all the seminars, demonstrations, the Grand Tasting on Saturday and the Bacon and Bubbles Brunch that will be lined up along Yampa Street on Sunday.

“There’ll be one long table down the street,”” Jarman said. It’ll be a family-style brunch with 120 of your closest friends.”

Prices for individual events range from $45 to $175, and attendees can choose to attend demos or seminars hosted throughout the city at different locations.

For example, several master sommeliers — there’s only 162 in the nation — will be on hand to teach wine lovers why exactly they like the wines they drink and how to select those wines.

Master sommelier Laura Williamson — one of only 16 such women in the nation — will host a seminar at the Steamboat Art Museum on Saturday, and chef Laura Posiak of the local Mambos restaurant will be hosting a butchering demo at the Jace Romick Gallery in downtown Steamboat.

And back at Gondola Square you can learn about cocktails from Truffle Pig’s Mark Stanford or watch blade smith Heather Haas hand-forge custom knives and utensils sought after by the most discerning chefs and bartenders everywhere.

There’s also a Friday night dinner series where you can enjoy a dinner with the festival’s top chefs at either the Marabou Ranch, Alpine Mountain Ranch and Club or the Jace Romick Gallery. Those experiences are expected to sell out quickly as chefs like Hosea Rosenberg, winner of season five’s “Top Chef,” and Taj Cooke team up to give diners a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“There are three different dinners with four courses,” Jarman said. “At Marabou we’re doing a wine pairing: Old World versus New World … there are so many cool details involved in the dinners.”

The festival’s big event, the Grand Tasting, will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Gondola Square where family-owned wineries will be featured along with 20 different chefs preparing food.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with one of the best deals you’ll find during the whole four-day event, said Jarman. For only $45, attendees can taste bites from chefs Erik Skokan of Boulder’s Black Cat Bistro and Bramble & Hare, Chef Caroline Glover of Denver’s Annette and Chef Joe Campbell of Steamboat’s Besame and Mambo, all while watching the movie “Bottle Shock,” about how California wineries shocked the whole of Europe in 1976 by winning a blind tasting competition against French wines.

“We’re going to drink wines from the movie,” Jarman said. “The bottles of wine are worth more than the tickets.”

Not only will culinary students from Colorado Mountain College be getting their feet wet by volunteering for the Steamboat Food & Wine Festival, but the college will benefit with donations from the festival itself. The festival will also raise money for Community Ag Alliance, Main Street Steamboat and the Mountain Village Partnership.

The festival coincides with Restaurant Week 2019, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.

To purchase tickets to the Steamboat Food & Wine Festival, visit Steamboatfoodandwine.com.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today.