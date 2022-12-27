Avalanche warning issued for various Routt County areas through Thursday morning
Just one day after a snowboarder was buried and killed on Berthoud Pass from triggering an avalanche, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche warning with a risk level of four on a one to five scale.
The avalanche warning is in effect for Park Range, Elkhead and Flat Top mountains from Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, through Thursday morning, Dec. 29. The warning was issued at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and includes everything above, near and below treeline.
These dangerous avalanche conditions are created through the heavy snowfall and strong winds expected through the week and there is anticipated widespread avalanche activity. Backcountry travel on avalanche terrain is not recommended.
Find avalanche conditions at avalanche.state.co.us.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.