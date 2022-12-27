Avalanche warning issued for various Routt County areas through Thursday morning

An avalanche warning has been issued from Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, through Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Backcountry travel is not recommended.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Screenshot

Just one day after a snowboarder was buried and killed on Berthoud Pass from triggering an avalanche, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche warning with a risk level of four on a one to five scale.

The avalanche warning is in effect for Park Range, Elkhead and Flat Top mountains from Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, through Thursday morning, Dec. 29. The warning was issued at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and includes everything above, near and below treeline.

These dangerous avalanche conditions are created through the heavy snowfall and strong winds expected through the week and there is anticipated widespread avalanche activity. Backcountry travel on avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Find avalanche conditions at avalanche.state.co.us .

