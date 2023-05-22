Authorities find missing man deceased on family ranch

Authorities have found the body of a missing man from Routt County.

According to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, authorities discovered the body of 76-year-old Michael George Cannon on the family’s ranch on Sunday, May 21.

Cannon was reported missing May 12, and a statewide “attempt to locate” bulletin was issued. Sheriff’s deputies also tried to follow up on leads and searched Cannon’s residence and the surrounding outbuildings on May 15.

With cooperation from the family, the sheriff’s office and Routt County Search and Rescue performed an expanded search of the Cannon ranch property and used search dogs to assist in the effort. On Sunday morning, Cannon was found deceased on the ranch property.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the case will remain open pending the outcome of the medical examination.

In a Monday news release, the sheriff’s office thanked everyone who helped with the search effort and expressed the department’s condolences to Cannon’s family and friends.