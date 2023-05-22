Authorities find missing man deceased on family ranch
Authorities have found the body of a missing man from Routt County.
According to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, authorities discovered the body of 76-year-old Michael George Cannon on the family’s ranch on Sunday, May 21.
Cannon was reported missing May 12, and a statewide “attempt to locate” bulletin was issued. Sheriff’s deputies also tried to follow up on leads and searched Cannon’s residence and the surrounding outbuildings on May 15.
With cooperation from the family, the sheriff’s office and Routt County Search and Rescue performed an expanded search of the Cannon ranch property and used search dogs to assist in the effort. On Sunday morning, Cannon was found deceased on the ranch property.
An autopsy has been scheduled, and the case will remain open pending the outcome of the medical examination.
In a Monday news release, the sheriff’s office thanked everyone who helped with the search effort and expressed the department’s condolences to Cannon’s family and friends.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.