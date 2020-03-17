Australians who were in Steamboat test positive for COVID-19; officials now say there’s evidence of community spread

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A group of international travelers from Australia, who stayed in Steamboat Springs March 10 to 12 and have returned to their home country, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cheryl Dalton, Routt County public information officer.

“The travelers visited several local establishments and may have had close contact with numerous people,” according to the news release. “The state health department now assumes we have community spread of the COVID-19 virus. Community spread is defined as transmission of the disease from one individual to another within the same community.”

Routt County Emergency Management advises the public to:

• Follow public health directives to limit contact with others.

• Self-monitor for illness.

• Sick people should stay at home. If your symptoms warrant medical attention, call your provider or a nurse help-line to make a decision whether you should go to a medical facility. Staying home may saves lives. Social distancing protects the most vulnerable within Routt County.

• Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other symptoms. Isolate yourself for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, and if you continue to have fever, continue to stay at home for 72 hours following your last fever, without the use of over the counter medication.

• Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care. Please tell the operator if you have any acute respiratory illness or have known contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

This story will be updated.