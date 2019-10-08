Audrey Enever: Should setbacks for tall buildings change?

Now that the height of the Residence Inn by Marriott being built at Pine Grove and Rollingstone roads is apparent, I wonder whether we should change our setback for tall buildings being built close to our roads.

The downtown and mountain areas are places we can expect high density but our local roads are part of the spacious atmosphere that we are trying to maintain. Notice how less intrusive even the shopping areas seem because there is space between the buildings and the roads. Presumably there will be a sidewalk along Pine Grove where we will be walking right against the building with very little space or softening vegetation.

On another subject, I would like to compliment the planners/designers on the Yampa streetscape. It is pleasant and inviting. My only request would be to have some bike symbols painted on the bike section of the concrete at the north end where it is too easy for pedestrians to unintentionally stray into bicycle traffic.

Audrey W. Enever

Steamboat Springs