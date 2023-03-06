Audrey Enever, one of the founders of the Yampa River Botanic Park, dies at age 92
Audrey Enever, a part of the Steamboat Springs community for more than 52 years and a founder of the Yampa River Botanic Park, died on Saturday, March 4, in San Diego, California after a fall. She was 92 years old.
According to newspaper archives, Enever came to Steamboat with a master’s degree in mathematics and experience working on some of the first computers ever made.
In Steamboat, she worked on the first local computer — an IBM that took up an entire room.
She also launched Steamboat Computer Services and applied computing to business in a way that was far ahead of the curve at the time. Additionally, Enever did the city’s payroll via computer and mechanized the city’s water billing system.
Audrey and her husband, Bob Enever, are also well known for founding the Yampa Botanic Park, which officially opened in 1997.
The couple donated the land for the Yampa Valley Botanic Park to the the city in the early 1990s and eventually endowed the park with a $1 million gift. The botanic park celebrated its 25th anniversary last April and is widely considered one of the city’s best gems.
On Sept. 9, the city awarded the Enevers with Steamboat’s Heritage Award, which is given every two years to people who have made a large contribution to the community.
Audrey was born Sept. 15, 1930, in Wales, United Kingdom. A celebration of life will be held in the Yampa River Botanic Park at a later date.
