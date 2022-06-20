Auditions for Yampa Valley Players’ melodrama this week

The Yampa Valley Players, formerly known as the Chief Players, will be holding auditions for their upcoming summer melodrama, “The Diligent Daughter.”

People of all levels of community theater experience are encouraged to attend, including those who are interested in the backstage roles, like costumes and makeup.

The first night of auditions will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Hayden Center. The second night of auditions will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Depot, at 1001 13th St. in Steamboat. For questions, email Kirk Aigner at kirkie7861@gmail.com .