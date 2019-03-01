Auditions for Steamboat Cabaret set for Sunday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Warm up your voice box and stretch out your funny bone. Auditions for the 37th annual Steamboat Cabaret are set for 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Chief Theater.

Cabaret is a collection of skits and songs all representing the past year in Steamboat Springs, under this show's theme of "We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat."

"It's poking fun in a classy way at local Steamboat things," said Chris Wadopian, a veteran Cabaret actor and first-time director of the show.

If you go What: Steamboat Cabaret auditions

When: Sunday, March 3 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Those thinking about auditioning may bring multiple copies of a skit or a song with them but may also show up to audition without prepared material.

"We're pretty much looking for comfortable stage presence and the ability to project your voice," Wadopian said. "We try to include as many people as we can."

Plenty of Cabaret's performers have been involved in the show for years, but those who haven't tried it before shouldn't be scared away.

"This is a great outlet for a newbie," said stage manager Katy Goodman. "Newbies bring something really special to this show: a totally different kind of energy. When they decide to grab the bull by the horns, be brave and join Cabaret, they really surprise themselves.

"People are so supportive of getting you out of your shell," she added. "People go through a lot of personal growth when they do a show."

In addition to the actors, singers and comedians in Cabaret's spotlight, the show also relies on people helping with costumes, makeup, set building and change and sound and lighting technology. Anyone interested in these fields is also welcome to attend the Sunday auditions.

While a small team of people involved have already kicked around some new ideas for material, most of the planning will happen after auditions from ideas gleaned from auditions themselves and the brainstorming process, including new members of the group.

There will be two rehearsals in April. Then, starting May 4, the week before the show opens, comes the hell week of rehearsals, which start at 5 p.m. and end when what's needed to be done is done.

The performance opens May 9 and runs through May 11 with two shows each night at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

"It's not a free-for-all, but it's a cluster-you-know-what,” Goodman said. “It's fast paced. It's this huge energy that pushes you through the week. It's a variety show on steroids.

"To do a show like that, you have to be flexible and kind, understanding, supportive, able to talk someone off the ledge,” Goodman added. “You have to love this town, and you have to love the arts. If you want that, come to Cabaret. You're going to get a new family."

Proceeds from the show will benefit Steamboat Creates.

"It's a very lighthearted show, and it feels good to give back to your community," Goodman said. "What better way to do that than by making a few hundred people laugh?"

