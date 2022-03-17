Auditions coming soon for Steamboat Creates’ 40th annual Cabaret

Steamboat Creates is accepting auditions for its annual showcase of the arts, Cabaret.

Individuals who can sing, dance or act are encouraged to audition, as well as any magicians, comedians or other talents. According to organizers, the 40th annual Cabaret variety show is all about finding laughter in the quirks and characters of Steamboat Springs and the Yampa Valley.

This year’s theme is “50 Ways to be an Artist: Bringing it Home” in celebration of Steamboat Creates’ 50th anniversary and the rich diversity of arts in the Yampa Valley.

Auditions will be at 6 p.m. April 10 at the Depot Art Center. Email questions to cabaret@steamboatcreates.org . The performance will be June 8-11 at the Depot Art Center.