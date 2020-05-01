Attacked with bear spray: The Record for Thursday, April 30, 2020

Thursday, April 30, 2020

7:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a crash with unknown injuries in the 1100 block of 13th Street.

9:38 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft in the 31000 block of Countryside Road.

11:46 a.m. Police were called about a theft at a construction business in the 2200 block of Downhill Drive.

1:26 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief regarding some graffiti at a bus stop in the 1400 block of 13th Street.

1:44 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief regarding more graffiti on an underpass at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

5:17 p.m. Police were called about a fight between two men at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. One of the men allegedly sprayed the other in the face with bear spray, then ran off. The second man had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:19 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a liquor store in the 100 block of West Main Street in Oak Creek. A man reportedly urinated outside the store before purchasing some alcohol. He allegedly almost hit another vehicle as he tried to drive back onto the road.

7:33 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting from a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

11:27 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at Whistler Road and Thistlebrook Lane.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.