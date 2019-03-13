Atmos Energy reminds customers to protect gas meters from snow, ice

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the recent snow accumulation, Atmos Energy is reminding customers to please keep the areas above and around natural gas meters clear of snow and ice.

Buildup of snow or ice can cause significant damage to gas meters and external pipes, in addition to impacting the accuracy of meter readings and preventing quick access to meters in case of an emergency.

To remove snow and ice from meters, pipes and vents:

Carefully hand dig snow from around the meter and/or use a broom to sweep off the snow.

Do not allow snow to accumulate on a roof that is directly over a gas meter.

If using snow and ice removal equipment on rooftops, use extreme caution while diverting it away from the meter.

Do not allow snow or ice to pile up against the meter when snow plowing or shoveling a yard or street.

For additional winter safety tips, visit atmosenergy.com/wintersafety. As a reminder, if you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 911 or the 24-hour emergency number at 1-866-322-8667.