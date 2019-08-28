At-large Steamboat City Council seat is only contested race

Centennial Hall

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs City Council race has taken shape, and the only contested seat is the at-large representative.

The at-large term is two years long, and the person holding that seat can live in any area of the city.

Jason Lacy, an attorney who is the current District 2 representative and City Council president, is running for re-election, this time in the at-large seat.

Also in the running for the at-large seat is Steamboat resident David Gibbs and George Krawzoff, former city transit director and former Yampa Valley Housing Authority executive director.

The remaining three races are uncontested, and all of these seats are for four-year terms with candidates representing specific areas of the city.

Michael Buccino, a current planning commissioner and architect by training who owns Steamboat Interiors and a tiny home development in Milner, is running to represent District 2.

Current council member Robin Crossan is pursuing re-election to her District 1 seat, as is council member Heather Sloop in District 3.

City Clerk Julie Franklin said all but one nomination petition — the one submitted by Gibbs — was determined to have sufficient signatures for candidacy. Gibbs has until Friday to cure signatures on his nominating petition.

The city clerk’s office will hold a ballot drawing to determine in what order candidates will appear on the ballot in the at-large race.

“It’s surprising that we have some uncontested races, but that is what it is,” City Clerk Julie Franklin said.

The most recent City Council election in 2017 saw a nearly identical situation, with four seats open, including the at-large seat and seats in all three districts. In 2017, each of the district representatives ran in uncontested races.

In 2015, when four seats were open, every district and the at-large position had multiple candidates in the running.

