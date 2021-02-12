At Golden Leaf, cannabis evolution breeds premium products

With 100 percent soil-grown marijuana, locally grown in Steamboat, Golden Leaf sells superior marijuana flowers. Golden Leaf’s growing methodology brings out the full potential of each plant’s terpene profile for better aromas and flavors.

Golden Leaf Located at 1755 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (medical open until 7 p.m.). For more information, visit the store, call 970-870-2941, or visit goldenleaf.co.

Since 2009, Golden Leaf has been a staple in the Yampa Valley’s cannabis industry. The store has seen many changes across the legal marijuana landscape, but it has remained a staple in Steamboat for an elegant shopping experience and high-quality cannabis.

Delivering premium cannabis is an essential tenet of Golden Leaf’s mission, where the team pays meticulous attention to detail to ensure its products are not only superior within the cannabis industry, but also approachable from a consumer standpoint. The goal, according to Golden Leaf store manager Brooklyn Hughes, is to make every customer comfortable from the moment they walk through the door.

“We try to create products that the community recognizes and feels at ease consuming,” she said.

Experience and education is a critical component to Golden Leaf’s success, too. Here’s some of the knowledge — both about products and about the marijuana industry in Colorado — that every Golden Leaf customer can learn more about while visiting the store.

Medical vs. recreational

Recreational patients are limited to one ounce per day, whereas a medical patient can purchase up to two ounces per day (and more if they have approval for an increased plant count).

Each piece of a recreational edible cannot exceed more than 10mg of THC.

Each package of edibles cannot exceed 100mg of THC. This rule helps to regulate the recreational consumer who may be new to consuming edibles.

For medical edibles, one cookie can almost be unlimited in size (this is helpful for a medical patient who needs a higher milligram option).

Golden Leaf’s flower selection is similar in terms of potency options (strains may vary). “We feel that we have something to meet everyone’s needs, whether you’re looking for a particular terpene profile or potency in your products,” Hughes said.

A growing industry

The team at Golden Leaf says growth in the cannabis industry has allowed for an increased selection and ability to provide targeted products that meet all shoppers’ needs for both medical and recreational purposes.

The team at Golden Leaf says growth in the cannabis industry has allowed for an increased selection and ability to provide targeted products that meet all shoppers’ needs for both medical and recreational purposes.

There are cannabis flowers, concentrates, body products and more. The edible products alone — from gourmet chocolates to baked goods to cannabis beverages — are seemingly endless.

Golden Leaf carries caviar joints, bubble blunts, live resin, rosin, and a variety of topicals and bath bombs — a product selection that has really grown since legalization, said budtender Ashley Anderson.

“The industry has also opened up many jobs for people in the Yampa Valley and continues to grow with opportunity,” she said. “We also have seen more acceptance from the community as we continue to serve a premium product.”

All the products sold at Golden Leaf go through a strict testing process for heavy metals, pesticides, fungicides, potency and microbial — this ensures Golden Leaf’s quality standards are met, as well as state regulations.

Premium cannabis and staple strains

With 100 percent soil-grown marijuana, locally grown in Steamboat, Golden Leaf sells superior marijuana flowers. Golden Leaf’s growing methodology brings out the full potential of each plant’s terpene profile for better aromas and flavors.

Golden Leaf’s growers also do a lot of in-house breeding of long-term, hand-selected genetics to create its menu of boutique-style, fancy flowers. .

Golden Leaf has also become known for top shelf strains: Cake Dance, Road Dawg, MAC, Lemon Poison and Jenny. Here are some of the strains’ identifiers:

Road Dawg

This earthy and heavy-hitting indica — a favorite in-house seller for the last couple of years — is a cross between Biker Kush and Stardog.

This earthy and heavy-hitting indica — a favorite in-house seller for the last couple of years — is a cross between Biker Kush and Stardog. Cake Dance

An upbeat and fun sativa hybrid, the opposite of Road Dawg. It’s a cross between Lemon Meringue and White Urkle, and is one of Golden Leaf’s highest testers.

An upbeat and fun sativa hybrid, the opposite of Road Dawg. It’s a cross between Lemon Meringue and White Urkle, and is one of Golden Leaf’s highest testers. MAC

A cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian Landrace and Starfighter, this balanced hybrid has an excellent terpene profile. The Golden Leaf team describes it as a pleasant smoke that is good for any time of the day.

A cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian Landrace and Starfighter, this balanced hybrid has an excellent terpene profile. The Golden Leaf team describes it as a pleasant smoke that is good for any time of the day. Lemon Poison

An in-house cross between Lemon Meringue and Durban Poison, Lemon Poison is a sativa dominant strain with an energizing, uplifting effect and a zesty limonene terpene profile.

An in-house cross between Lemon Meringue and Durban Poison, Lemon Poison is a sativa dominant strain with an energizing, uplifting effect and a zesty limonene terpene profile. Jenny

An in-house cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Candyland. This top shelf strain is an indica-leaning hybrid with a sweet aroma and great bag appeal.