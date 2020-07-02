At Elevation Dance Studio, innovation keeps dancing alive

Elevation Dance Studio classes include all levels in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz Funk, Ballroom, Tumbling, Modern, and Pointe.

Courtesy of Elevation Dance Studio

When a global pandemic threatened to sideline Renee Fleischer’s Elevation Dance Studio, she and her staff knew they needed to adapt to provide students not only with dance classes, but also human connection and community.

“I have been an instructor for more than half my life and I truly feel like I not only started a new business during the pandemic, I had to adjust the studio and everything we had ever known about teaching in order to keep kids engaged and keep families uplifted during such a dark time,” Fleischer said. “It was worth every minute.”

Classes offered Elevation Dance Studio is open with limited space for ages 5 and up for Summer programming which runs through Aug. 14. Use this link to view all remaining offerings elevationdancestudio.com/summer-classes. For ages 2 & up, the Fall 2020/Spring 2021 session opens Sept. 8 and registration is open. Classes include all levels in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz Funk, Ballroom, Tumbling, Modern, and Pointe. Visit elevationdancestudio.com/2020-21-classes for details or to register. Elevation offers our own brand of dance fitness for adults 3 days a week. Visit elevationdancestudio.com/adult-fitness/ for the schedule or to sign up. All Elevation Dance Studio classes are also available online via Zoom. Safety measures in place EDS will continue to provide outstanding service and have prepared the following information in order to transition students safely back into the studio. Staff is wellness checked prior to their shift

Parents are asked not send their child to class if they or a member of their household have symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Frequent hand hygiene

Enhanced cleaning procedures

Minimizing mixing and mingling by putting in place facility, scheduling and curricular adjustments

Gradual reopening

Continuous parent communication

A quick shift to online

A week after the stay-at-home order was in place, Elevation Dance Studio had moved more than 50 classes to a distance-learning platform for eight weeks thanks to help from a fellow studio owner in California. In addition, they added pop-up classes, free yoga and cardio dance classes, and links to other free online dance content from national brands.

A young dancer shows off her artwork during summer dance camp.

Courtesy of Elevation Dance Studio

“I met with her over zoom, rallied my staff with additional training, and attended multiple More Than Just Great Dancing webinars in order to prepare ourselves and our dancers on how to successfully take class online,” Fleischer said. “The thought crossed my mind to simply ride out this pandemic, but when I quickly realized we may be in this for the long haul, we devoted all our energy to making it happen.”

As new phases of health orders ease some restrictions on gatherings and the way the studio can do business, Elevation Dance Studio’s commitment to innovation remains as important as ever. The summer session has kicked off to rave reviews.

Elevation Dance Studio’s Red Carpet Experience was designed to make every child feel special and valued.

Courtesy of Elevation Dance Studio

“Because of so many wonderful families’ support, Elevation is able to come back next season stronger and with a deeper appreciation for the art we love so much. We may not be able to guarantee the future but I can guarantee how we will respond: with responsibility, passion, creativity, and compassion,” Fleischer said.

Red Carpet Experience

What’s a dance studio to do when a pandemic shuts the world down, yet you have a dance recital to perform? Program Director Tiana Buschmann and Fleischer put their brains to work to develop a creative Red Carpet Experience for their members. The atmosphere felt a bit like senior prom, Buschmann said.

“Our Red Carpet Experience was designed to make every child feel special and valued. The experience began with entry into the studio where the dancers, in their recital costumes, would walk through a balloon arch, listen to music, and be dazzled by professional lighting,” she said. “From there, dancers and their families were escorted into the first studio where they ‘walked the red carpet’ and were able to take photos in front of our custom step and repeat banner.”

Courtesy of Elevation Dance Studio

Dancers then entered the second studio where there was a black pipe and drape backdrop and professional DJ lighting so each dancer could perform their routines for their families.

“We wanted our teens to get that extra special treatment, so we livestreamed their routines via Facebook and Instagram. At the end of their performance, all dancers were presented with a special gift bag from Renee as a thank you for working so hard and to recognize their dedication,” Buschmann said. “Of course, all of this was done under strict cleaning, social distancing, and mask-wearing with guidance from Routt County Health.”

Serving the community

Elevation Dance Studio is a community, and Fleischer wasn’t about to let that point of pride slip due to a pandemic. She enhanced communication by creating a members-only Facebook group allowing everyone to connect more frequently.

Courtesy of Elevation Dance Studio

“This summer, I am providing all Elevation teachers with teacher classroom training and management training for our programs director and myself,” Fleischer said. “We have been in business since 2010 and are determined to get through this life pause by continuing to adapt and educate ourselves and one another.”

The desire to keep the community thriving is also why it was important to keep teachers and staff employed, and to offer free content to members and to the public.

Elevation is committed to a higher standard of quality curriculum, teacher training, management practices and community involvement.