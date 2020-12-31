Assault at the Gondola: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 30

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

8:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of someone fraudulently filing for unemployment in a caller’s name. There were several calls related to unemployment fraud Wednesday.

11:11 a.m. Officers responded to two vehicles that were improperly parked near the 1400 block of Pine Grove Circle. One was blocking a fire hydrant and the other parked in a handicapped space. The vehicles were moved.

11:42 a.m. Officers received a report of an unexplained broken window on the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. It was unclear what broke the window, and officers are investigating the incident.

1: 50 p.m. Steamboat officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the report of an assault near the Gondola Transit Center. One person was punched in the face and sustained injuries to their mouth. It seems the altercation started over face mask wearing, though officers are still investigating the incident.

2:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a single car crash near mile marker three of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek. Fluids were leaking from the vehicle, but it was determined it was wiper fluid. The driver said they were not injured.

3:36 p.m. Officers responded to a trespass report at a store near the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The person had been previously removed from the establishment and was not allowed back. Officers contacted the person and asked them to leave, which they did.

Total incidents: 77

• Steamboat officers responded to 38 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to 10 calls for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.

