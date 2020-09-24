Aspen Skiing Co. announces pricing for local 2020-21 passes, will offer new weekday-only pass

Skiers board the Village Express Lift at Snowmass Mountain for 2018 opening day.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

ASPEN — A new weekday pass as well as a $320 increase in price for the Premier Pass await local skiers as the Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday options and prices for locals who use the chamber of commerce discount.

In an effort to spread out the crowds and get the locals to the weekdays and the visitors to the weekend, Skico is rolling out two new passes.

The new Valley Weekday Pass is for skiing and riding Monday-Friday and is $899 currently then $999 after Nov. 13. Skico is also introducing a Valley 7-Pack for seven days during the season and it is $399 then $449.

The Premier Pass with the discount, which comes through membership in the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, will be $1,799 if bought before Nov. 13 and $2,099 after. Last season, the pass was $1,479. The Premier Pass this season again will include the Ikon Base Pass, which is offered by its sister company Alterra Mountain Co.

“Our passes and pricing this season are designed to spread people out and enable capacity controls should the pandemic require them,” Skico President and CEO Mike Kaplan said in a letter posted on the company’s web. “An unlimited Premier Pass is a great anytime-access pass, but it’s problematic in a COVID-19 constrained world. So, it’s going to be more expensive than in years past, and if infection rates rise, requiring our community to increase social distancing, we will implement a reservation system and reduce the number of people on the hill per day.”https://e05188744358c00b55c32ca1f5c62662.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

Both of the new Valley passes have blackout dates from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 and then Feb. 13-14.

To account for possible shutdowns because of the pandemic, Skico has set up a new refund policy.

“If we are shut down due to COVID-19 for 10 or more days of the season, we will issue refunds, prorated for each day we are fully shut down compared to our published season dates, for all Aspen Snowmass passes, except the Valley 7-Pack and Classic Pass,” according to the refund policy.

It also states if the Skico goes to a reservation system, refunds will not be issued.

For those who had a pass last season, Skico has issued all 2019-20 passholders credit to apply toward 2020-20 purchases, it states on the website. Pass holders need to go to their account to view their credit amount, which is “valid on all pass, lift ticket, activity, rental and lesson purchases through April 30, 2021.”

Skico is also thanking the teachers and some frontline workers who worked during the start of the pandemic and offering free seven-day valley pass.

“It has been inspiring to see our Valley come together over the last six months, and we owe a huge debt to our essential workers who keep our community going,” Kaplan wrote. “We’re providing a complimentary Valley 7-Pack to all Roaring Fork Valley teachers. In addition, working with local hospitals and grocery stores, we will be providing the same to select employees who were on the frontlines throughout the pandemic.”

Chamber of commerce discounts extend to Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Employees of companies that are member of the local chambers are eligible for the discounted ski passes with Skico.

Pitkin County public health officials said last week they have been working collaboratively with Aspen Skiing Co. to come up with a winter plan that allows for skiing while also tempering the spread of COVID-19.

“We have a couple of different groups that have been meeting (with Skico),” said Public Health Director Karen Koenemann after announcing the partnership at the Sept. 17 county Board of Health meeting.

Leadership, including Koenemann and County Manager Jon Peacock, has been meeting with Skico leaders, while operations crews also met to hammer out details on a winter plan for the last month to six weeks, Peacock said Thursday.

The company announced in May that it would give credits of as much as $250 for the coming season in acknowledgement that last season was cut short. The ski season ended abruptly March 15 when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered all ski areas closed because of the quickly spreading coronavirus. People who purchased a 2019-20 Premier Pass without the chamber of commerce discount will receive the $250 credit.