Aspen pulls ahead to win over Sailors hockey

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After tying its game against Aspen at 2 points, the Steamboat Springs hockey team gave up a pair of goals to lose 4-2 on Friday, Dec. 20.

Aspen (2-2) struck first thanks to a goal from Eli Hunt 10 minutes and 29 seconds into the first period. The Skiers went up 2-0 when Jack Pevny scored less than a minute later.

Sailors senior Tanner Ripley got the Sailors (1-3) on the board at the 16:56 mark of the period. Just under five minutes into the second, Steamboat senior David Thiel tied the game at two with assists from Coleman Bohmer and Ripley.

However, Steamboat goaltender Marek Demorat relinquished two more goals later in the second, allowing the Skiers to secure the win. Demorat made 35 saves on the night, while Aspen goalie Logan Soderberg stopped 26 of Steamboat’s 28 shots on goal.

Friday, Dec. 20

Aspen 4, Steamboat Springs 2

SS 1 1 0 — 2

A 2 2 0 — 4

First period:

A — Eli Hunt, 10:29

A — Jack Pevny (Matthew Rigney), 11:26

SS — Tanner Ripley, 16:56

Second period:

SS — David Thiel (Coleman Bohmer, Tanner Ripley), 4:44

A — Hunt, 11:20

A — Max Ufkes (Pevny), 19:34

Third period:

No scoring.

Dec. 6-7: Steamboat Springs at Crested Butte, W 4-3, L 7-2

Steamboat Springs at Crested Butte, W 4-3, L 7-2 Dec. 11: Steamboat Springs at Summit, L 6-3

Steamboat Springs at Summit, L 6-3 Dec. 20: Steamboat Springs at Aspen, L 4-2

Steamboat Springs at Aspen, L 4-2 Jan. 10: Denver East at Steamboat Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Denver East at Steamboat Springs, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17: Aspen at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Aspen at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 18: Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m.

Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m. Jan. 20: Steamboat Springs at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25: Steamboat Springs at Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 1: Palmer at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m.

Palmer at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m. Feb. 4: Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain 3:45 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain 3:45 p.m. Feb. 7: Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 12: Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 14: Dakota Ridge at Steamboat Springs, 5:15 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Steamboat Springs, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 15: Cherry Creek at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m. Feb. 22: Steamboat Springs at Mullen, 8:30 p.m.

