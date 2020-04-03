Asleep in the bathroom: The Record for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Thursday, April 2, 2020

12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a disturbance at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. A resident who locked himself out of the dorms was banging on the door. Officers helped him get inside.

7:57 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. A woman was having car troubles and was trying to get someone to help her.

8 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 99 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

Support Local Journalism Donate



10:01 a.m. Officers mediated a family argument at a condominium complex in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

10:03 a.m. A man who sold a vehicle to someone called police after receiving bills from toll companies where the vehicle had traveled. The man wanted to know how he could dispute the bills.

1:58 p.m. A resident called police after a suspicious person came to the resident’s front door in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:48 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 146 along U.S. Highway 40.

9:16 p.m. Officers found a transient man sleeping inside a bathroom in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square. They told him to move along.

Total incidents: 39

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.