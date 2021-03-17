Asking for a ride: The Record for Tuesday, March 16

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

8:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 2500 block of Cortina Lane who said someone entered their vehicle but did not take anything. Officers are investigating.

12:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of unemployment fraud in the 2300 block of Arapahoe Road in Oak Creek.

1:06 p.m. Officers responded to an incident inside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive where a man inside the business asked employees to look after his belongings while he went outside. Employees said they could not do that, and the man caused a scene. Officers mediated the scene.

2:02 p.m. Officers received a call about a woman standing on the corner in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue asking drivers for a ride. Officers spoke with the woman and found she was not breaking any laws.

4:24 p.m. Officers received a report from an out-of-town driver who said their vehicle was hit in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers took a report.

5:28 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog running loose in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the dog.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.