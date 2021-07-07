As tickets are now sold out, here’s how you can still watch this year’s Hot Air Balloon Rodeo
With shuttle tickets sold out for both Saturday and Sunday mornings, people can still watch the early launches from this weekend’s 40th annual Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo from throughout Steamboat Springs or live online.
Below is a map of the best viewing locations in Steamboat.
There’s also going to be a live feed from the launch site at SteamboatPilot.com, as well as Facebook Live videos on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
As tickets are now sold out, here’s how you can still watch this year’s Hot Air Balloon Rodeo
With shuttle tickets sold out for both Saturday and Sunday mornings, people can still watch the early launches from this weekend’s 40th annual Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo from throughout Steamboat Springs…