As tickets are now sold out, here’s how you can still watch this year’s Hot Air Balloon Rodeo

With shuttle tickets sold out for both Saturday and Sunday mornings, people can still watch the early launches from this weekend’s 40th annual Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo from throughout Steamboat Springs or live online.

Below is a map of the best viewing locations in Steamboat.

There’s also going to be a live feed from the launch site at SteamboatPilot.com, as well as Facebook Live videos on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page .