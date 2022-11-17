Arts community to gather at Creative Mixer Tuesday

Steamboat Creates and the Yampa Valley Players invite the arts community to come together at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a Creative Mixer at the Art Depot, where they will gather for an evening of fun and social engagement.

The mixer will provide an opportunity to learn from and mingle with other members of the arts community.

“We hope to connect our growing local community with our burgeoning creative sector. Many people may have an interest, background or experience in theater, film, music, dance, sculpture etc,” said Robin Miller, operations manager at Steamboat Creates in a news release. “Many people may have an interest, background or experience in theater, film, music, dance, sculpture etc. and not know there are outlets for their artistic expressions and all kinds of ways to participate in the making of art.”