Artists sought for ‘Project HOPE’ public-art project

Steamboat Creates is seeking local artists to participate in Project HOPE, a summer-long effort in which local students will help create impactful public art in the Steamboat Creative District.

Steamboat Creates is seeking a half-dozen artists to work with local art students to paint two dozen Steamboat Pilot & Today newspaper racks in the Downtown Creative District. The Project HOPE newsrack initiative is a partnership of Steamboat Pilot & Today, Steamboat Creates, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS), Grand Futures and Northwest Colorado Health.

Each artist will work with a small group of young artists to brainstorm an inspiring vision for their design, then move to create individual murals for each news rack. Artists will be eligible for a $2,000 honorarium for working with students to paint up to four racks each. Steamboat Creates will pay for supplies and equipment and provide the venue for painting the news racks.

Interested artists should submit:

Three to five design renderings focusing on the Project HOPE theme and containing Routt County elements pertaining to culture, landscapes or history.

A biography, website link and up to five artwork samples.

A cover letter that explains your interest in public art and your experience or passion for working with youth and collaborative art projects.

Artists will be chosen by Steamboat Creates’ public art committee based on these criteria:

Artistic merit and quality of designs submitted. Renderings reflect the Project HOPE theme with authentic Routt County elements. Professional presentation of designs. Successful experience working with youth and/or on collaborative projects.

Deadline to apply is June 1.

To request a Call For Entries project package or to apply, contact Kim Keith at kim@steamboatcreates.org .