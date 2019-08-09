Artists hope ‘Shine On’ single is fitting tribute to Sancy Shaw

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sancy Shaw inspired people with the way she lived her life, with the way she loved her family and with the way she touched the communities in both Clark and Steamboat Springs. Now her story has inspired a new song, “Shine On,” released Friday by Nashville-based band, Lost Hollow.

“When they called me and told me about it, I was blown away, and I was touched that they were doing it in honor of Sancy,” Brett Shaw, Sancy’s husband, said of the effort to produce the song. “It’s a memorial type song for Sancy that has been created by my friend Greg Peterson and Tom and Lorrie Harden from the band Lost Hollow. This song has blessed our lives.”

The new single can be downloaded at losthollowband.com/shine-on with 100% of the donations going to the Live like Sancy – The Sancy Shaw Scholarship Fund.

Lorrie Harden, who sings in Lost Hollow with her husband, Tommy, grew up in the Yampa Valley and graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 1981.

These days the couple lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where Tommy is an A-list studio musician who has recorded for artists like Taylor Swift, Alan Jackson, Craig Campbell, Kip Moore, Reba McEntire, David Allen Coe, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Jessica Simpson and others. He also has toured with McEntire and most recently played drums for Alabama as the band toured the country.

But Tommy said Lost Hollow, the band he formed with his wife in 2012, is his passion. The couple’s latest single “Shine On” takes on special meaning and can be found on the “Looking for Happy” album. The album and song are also available on iTunes.

Lorrie said the couple has followed the Shaw’s heartbreaking story through the Facebook posts from longtime friend Greg Peterson, who still lives in South Routt. Peterson reached out to the Hardens hoping the band could help him pay tribute to Sancy, who was killed in a car crash on Interstate 70 near Genesee on Christmas Eve.

“I called them with an idea as part of a crowdfunding effort,” Peterson said. “So I called and told them that I want to write a song, but it’s going to be uplifting, and it’s gong to be about Sancy … The talent was clearly Lost Hollow. I was the point-the-finger guy.”

Lorrie and Tommy, who have six children of their own, said the Shaws’ story struck a cord. Peterson provided the couple with some ideas and background on Sancy.

“I wanted to bring awareness in a positive light,” Lorrie said. “She was such a beautiful, strong, spiritual woman that the community embraced and loved. It was important for me — that even though she is gone — that her light is going to shine on through everybody else that was able to get in touch with her.”

Brett Shaw said he was thrilled with how the song turned out and was excited to introduce it to the community through the Live Like Sancy, Fight Like Charlee Facebook group Friday.

“It was an honor for us be able to do this song — for the community and for the family and for other people to bring awareness to this,” Lorrie said.

