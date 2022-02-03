Artists explore themes of patterns in latest exhibit

“Walton Creek Ribbons” by Susan Gill Jackson will be on display throughout the month of February at the Pine Moon Fire Art gallery.

Courtesy photo

Prolific in the every day, lines and stripes are the topic of Sandi Poltorak and Susan Gill Jackson’s newest exhibit at Pine Moon Fine Art.

“The theme is broad and can be interpreted in so many different ways,” said Jackson. “When you try to focus in on it a little bit, you see it everywhere.”

The show, which features oil paintings by Jackson and graphite and charcoal drawings by Poltorak, began with a striped dress.

“My daughter had this black and white striped dress that was really fun,” explained Jackson. “I knew I wanted to paint her wearing it. I wanted to take on the challenge of getting those stripes under control.”

That painting turned into the inspiration behind the show, and once the theme was set, the two artists went out to find lines and stripes in nature, life, animals and more.

Poltorak began with a nearly life-size drawing of a rodeo clown in black and white stripes, which she titled “Stars and Stripes.”

“I recently started doing bigger pieces like this,” she explained. “But I’ve never done a person this big so that was a real challenge.”

She also drew inspiration from nature, focusing on a napping chipmunk with black and white stripes down his back. When her brother, a beekeeper, reminded her that bees have stripes, he dressed her for protection and took her out to sit with the bees for a while. The result is “Bee Line,” a charcoal and pencil drawing of the bees, their black stripes on full display.

Another piece incorporates fellow Pine Moon artist Jennifer Baker, who overlayed strips of glass presented as Aspens on one of Poltorak’s drawings; the two have collaborated previously on several pieces including a large-scale installation piece at the new Sleeping Giant School.

"Earned My Stripes“ by Sandi Poltorak is part of the ”Lines and Stripes“ exhibit on display this month at the Pine Moon Fire Art gallery.

Courtesy photo

For Jackson, inspiration came in nature. Her paintings include Walton Creek snaking through the snow, shadows playing through the trees, two foxes on the trail and the solid lines of Aspen trunks in the fall.

And despite working with two different art forms, the duo complimented each other nicely.

“Our minds went in two different directions,” said Jackson.

“I’m more literal,” said Poltorak, “and Susie can see things that I can’t see; I never would have been drawn to shadows in the snow.”

The show will officially open during First Friday Artwalk on Feb. 4 and the reception will feature drinks and this month a coffee bar as a nod to cooler temperatures in the valley. The exhibit will hang in the gallery for the month of February.

IF YOU GO What: “Lines and Stripes” by Susan Gill Jackson and Sandi Poltorak When: Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, during First Friday Artwalk and will hang through the month of February Where: Pine Moon Fine Art, 117 9th St., Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs First Friday Artwalk Every First Friday of the month offers a free self-guided tour of local art galleries, museums and alternative venues in downtown Steamboat. These businesses remain open the First Friday Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. Refreshments are served. For more info, SteamboatCreates.org . • Jace Romick Gallery, 837 Lincoln Ave. • Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 9th St. • Pine Moon Fine Art Gallery, 117 9th St. • Riverwalk Collective, 1001 13th St. • Rumor Design & Redesign, 912 Lincoln Ave • Solarflare Glassworks & Design, 635 Lincoln Ave. Ste M • Standard Gallery + Wine Bar, 907 Lincoln Ave. • Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave. • Steamboat Creates – Member Shows, 1001 13th St. • Steamboat Hatter, 111 11th St. Unit 104 • Taspen’s Organics, 703 Lincoln Ave. Unit B-104 • Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. • W Gallery, 115 9th St. • West Side Creatives: Westside Creatives is a group of Copper Ridge area artists and businesses that employ creatives as a part of their process. • Wildhorse Gallery, 802 Lincoln Ave. • Zanobia Shalks Studio/Gallery, 424 Lincoln Ave.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.