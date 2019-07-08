‘Artifishal’ film about wild salmon screens at the library

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free community screening of “Artifishal: The Fight to Save Wild Salmon,” a film about the high cost of hatcheries, fish farms and human arrogance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Library Hall. Wild salmon and steelhead are in peril across their entire historic range. From Norway to Northern California, “Artifishal” guides viewers to wild places and introduces them to wild fish. Rivers with names like Klamath, Elwha and Skykomish were once home to now-unimaginable abundance, but today, wild salmon and steelhead populations are at historic lows.

The film looks at wild rivers and wild fish, and explores the high cost — ecological, financial and cultural — of our mistaken belief that engineered solutions can make up for habitat destruction. The film traces the impact of fish hatcheries, and the extraordinary amount of public money wasted on an industry that hinders wild fish recovery, pollutes our rivers and contributes to the problem it claims to solve. “Artifishal” also dives beneath the surface of the open-water fish farm controversy, as citizens work to stop the damage done to public waters and our remaining wild salmon.

Visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.