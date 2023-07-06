Art in the Park celebrates 50th year

A half a century ago, in 1973, Art in the Park began sketching its legacy on the Yampa River Valley. It has since developed into one of the most notable local events of the summer in Steamboat Springs, drawing artists and attendees from around the world.

Art in the Park is free and touts itself as a family-friendly festival. More than 250 artists submitted applications to participate in the event this year. Steamboat Creates selected the top 150 applications and invited those artists to participate in the event.

The event, which now draws over 150 vendors from around the county, has grown to be one of the largest arts festivals in Northwest Colorado.

Those who are selected to participate are juried based on different criteria, including artistic merit, professionalism, quality, innovation and the uniqueness of their work. Artists at the event are also encouraged to demonstrate their skills in the creation of their art during the festival.

The event has evolved over the years and has graced many different venues throughout the community. The early years saw it hosted on the lawn of the courthouse before it moved to Lincoln Ave. Ultimately, it ended up at West Lincoln Park, its current location.

The current area for the event is ideal, as it is near the headquarters of Steamboat Creates and the Depot Art Center. Both play a role in the organization and staging of the event and are notable as hubs for the art-based communities of Steamboat Springs.

A painting by Amelia Furman, one of the features artists at this year’s festival. Amelia Furman/Courtesy

Kim Keith is the current executive director for Steamboat Creates and serves as one of the many individuals who pour their heart and soul into the event, which has become a staple of summer in the Yampa River Valley.

Robin Miller manages operations for Steamboat Creates. She works alongside Keith and Program Director Jill Modesitt to plan, coordinate and execute the event. The board leadership of Steamboat Creates and the Depot Art Center also plays a major role in the event as well.

“Growing engagement in arts and cultural experiences through events like Art in the Park helps our community become more known for its creative vitality,” said Keith. “Steamboat Creates nurtures the arts so creativity flourishes.”

Local and regional artists are also featured at Art in the Park, which has grown to include original art, handmade items, activities for children, art installations, demonstrations, educational activities, entertainment and food vendors.

Some of the activities this year for children include face painting, an activity booth and a scavenger hunt. There is also a presentation on raptors as well, which has been a crowd favorite in years past.

Some of the more unique forms of art at the festival this year include handmade wooden sunglasses, which are carved and laser cut from a solid block of wood. Another unique item to this year’s show are cedar birdhouses, made by Woodmen Designs, that utilize solid logs of wood that are crafted into gnome-inspired homes for feathered friends.

Returning this year is Amelia Furman, an artist who hails from the Yampa River Valley, with her paper collages with oil paint which combine words, drawings and landscape painting. M.J. Evans will also have his award-winning books, which are about horses, on display. Capturing the essence and primal nature of animals is Joe McManis with his large-scale, abstract paintings.

Other individuals and groups who are instrumental to the success behind this year’s event are Caleb Cagel, Young Bloods Collective, the River Walk Collective, and Rocky Mountain Raptors.

The event is going to be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at West Lincoln Park and the Depot Arts Center.

Live entertainment will be featured at the event on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

10:00 a.m — Oliver Padget

11:15 a.m — Jeremy For King

12:30 p.m. — Rachel Melby

1:45 p.m. — Pat Waters

3:00 p.m. — Adia Clark Lay

Sunday

10:00 a.m. — Kyle Rowland

11:15 a.m. — Kirk Martenson

12:30 p.m. — Matt Webber AKA Cubix

1:45 p.m. — Brad Leister AKA Bobcat

More information on the event can be found at https://www.steamboatcreates.org/depot-art-center/art-in-the-park/ . Those interested in volunteering can do so through the website.