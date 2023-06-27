Art Barn at Hahns Peak features top talent as village welcomes holiday week

More than a dozen talented artists from Northwest Colorado will present their art this weekend as they turn a barn into a pop-up art gallery as part of The Art Barn at Hahns Peak Village.

“I think we’ve covered nearly every artistic medium that you could have, from Cherie Duty doing encaustic, there is Noah Wetzel doing photography and Julie Anderson doing ceramics … there’s glass, there’s sculpture, there’s woodworking, acrylics, pastels — I mean, we’ve really tried to cover all different types of art.”

The show also features the work of Jennifer Baker, Missy Borden, Gregory Block, Jennifer Lynn, Dennis Lodwick, David Marshall, Maggie Smith, Suzi Mitchell and the work of student artist Sophie Picking as well as a collaborative piece from You Out Loud, a teen art program.

“It’s a mix of kind of seasoned artists, new artists and a couple of people who have never actually shown publicly before,” Mitchell said.

The show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. inside sculptor David Marshall’s two-floor barn at 61125 Routt County Road 129 in Hahns Peak Village. Mitchell said the barn is intriguing because several of Marshall’s pieces are outside the barn and attract the attention of passing motorists. Mitchell said Marshall is not currently using the space and has offered it for the pop-up shows. The group hosted a pop-up art show at the same location last Labor Day and Mitchell said it was well received, drawing good-sized crowds.

“We had hundreds of people come last Labor Day,” Mitchell said. “We just welcome anyone who just wants to see something quirky, or just different mediums. Most of the artists do not show anywhere in town, so it’s a chance to see a lot of local artists that are not necessarily represented in downtown Steamboat.”

Hahns Peak happenings

Hahns Peak Village will welcome the holiday week Saturday with art, parades, ice cream and a fireworks show above Steamboat Lake.

“We’re looking forward to the festival,” said Kathleen Murphy, secretary of the Hahns Peak Historical Society. “It’s going to be great. I just picked up the ice cream this morning, and we are excited.”

The weekend will get started at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade down main street in Hahns Peak Village. The event will be held in conjunction with an arts and crafts fair 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. centered around the historic Hahns Peak schoolhouse, which was built in 1911 and opened for a class of 10 students in 1912. The schoolhouse will also be the site of an ice cream social 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The festival is free, and the ice cream social is $10 all-you-can-eat for adults and $5 for children.

“We have store-bought ice cream, but we also have an ice cream contest for anyone who wants to make ice cream and submit it,” Murphy said. “It just kind of depends on who wants to make it. Some years we only have a couple and then some years we have a lot, so hopefully we’ll have a lot of homemade ice cream this year.”

There will also be music from The Remedy featuring Tom Wood, Lee Parker and Roy Powell, who are planning an afternoon set. At dusk, all the attention will shift to Steamboat Lake where the night sky will be illuminated by fireworks.

“There are fireworks, and those will be shot from the little island in the middle of Steamboat Lake,” Murphy said. “You will be able to see them from anywhere you can see the islands or the lake. So all around the lake and from the village.”

Murphy encourages those coming from Steamboat Springs to carpool and be patient because the show normally draws a crowd. She said those planning to drink should have a designated driver and those attending should expect to see lots of law enforcement along Routt County Road 129 from Steamboat Springs to Hahns Peak.