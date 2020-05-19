Arrested over neighbor dispute: The Record for Monday, May 18, 2020

Monday, May 18, 2020

4:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man panhandling outside a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. Officers told him to move along.

7:12 a.m. Police issued a written warning to residents who violated the local trash ordinance in the 2700 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

9:23 a.m. Police were called about a dog that bit a man in the leg in the 2900 block of Laurel Lane. Officers issued a municipal ticket to the owner of the dog for allegedly having a vicious animal.

Support Local Journalism Donate



10:54 a.m. Police arrested a man involved in a yearslong dispute between neighbors in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. The man faces multiple charges of intimidation, harassment and retaliating against victims.

11:20 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from the 25000 block of Bella Vista Court.

1:26 p.m. A resident called police after falling victim to a Craigslist scam involving a fraudulent check.

2:41 p.m. Deputies received a report of harassment from the 30300 block of Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.

2:56 p.m. Police were called about a vehicle playing loud music in a parking lot outside a condominium complex in the 3000 block of Village Drive. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived.

6:33 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries along Routt County Road 25.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:33 p.m. Employees of a grocery store called police about a transient man who had been trespassed from the property and was trying to return to the business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued the man a ticket for trespassing.

8:28 p.m. Police were called about a bear that knocked over a bear-resistant trash can and was trying to break it open in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. Officers scared away the animal.

8:41 p.m. A resident called police about a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. When officers pulled into the area, they saw a vehicle leaving. They suspect the noise came from the vehicle, not a gun.

10:08 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 2000 block of Indian Summer Drive.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.