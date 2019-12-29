Arrested for trespassing: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 29

Saturday, Dec. 29, 2019

7:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a dog-at-large at Dream Island Plaza East. Officers were unable to locate the dog.

11:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted Steamboat Resort ski patrol in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

12:31 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of trespass at a ranch at mile marker 3 along Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

1:47p.m. Officers and Steamboat firefighters responded to a unknown injury motor vehicle crash at Mount Werner Road and Steamboat Boulevard. Two vehicles had crashed into one another, and one party was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries.

4:57 p.m. Deputies were called to a motorist assist at Routt County roads 14 and 35.

7:21 p.m. Deputies and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a search call at mile marker 3 along Routt County Road 45.

7:30 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at Routt County Road 14 and Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

8:24 p.m. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 200 block of Harvest Drive in Hayden.

8:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 2500 block of South Copper Frontage. The reporting party believed someone was sleeping in a building in the area. Officers investigated and found two men inside the building. Both men were arrested for trespassing.

10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

11:42 p.m. Officers were called to a drunken pedestrian on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The female party was transferred to the hospital for detox.

