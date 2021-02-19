Suspect barricades himself at Shadow Run Condos in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Residents at Shadow Run Condominiums in Steamboat Springs have been asked to remain in their homes at this time due to a “dangerous” and “potentially armed” suspect barricading himself inside a unit, according to the Steamboat Police Department.

“Shelter in place until further notice in the areas of Shadow Run Frontage and Shadow Run Court,” was a message relayed by police. “Area is in immediate risk due to dangerous and possibly armed suspect.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as the situation unfolds.

