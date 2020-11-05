Argument, theft and disturbance: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
8:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a man receiving a fraudulent call asking for his personal information in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.
8:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a man writing a check to a business, but when he checked his account, the check was cashed by an individual for $1,000 more than what the original check was for.
8:39 a.m. Officers received a call about tools being stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Athens Plaza, the situation is under investigation.
10:24 a.m. A business in the 900 block of Central Park Drive told officers they were receiving unwanted vulgar calls.
11:59 a.m. Officers received a report of someone stealing packages off of porches in the 21000 block of Whitewood Drive.
12:07 p.m. A condo management company told officers someone was sneaking into the condo pool. The man involved was booked into the Routt County Jail on a previous warrant.
2:27 p.m. Officers received a call that employees in a business in 2800 block of Riverside Drive were not wearing masks inside the business.
6:14 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspicious van in a parking lot in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers examined the scene and saw there was no one in the vehicle.
8:55 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man in distress. The man was transported to the hospital.
9:21 p.m. Two men in a vehicle got into an argument in a parking lot in the 80 block of Anglers Drive. Officers were called to mediate the argument. One of the men then stole alcohol from a business in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were then called to the man causing a disturbance at a hotel in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. He was issued a citation for theft.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 calls that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
