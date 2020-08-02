Argument over politics: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 1

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

1:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint in an alley at Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. A party of about 15 people were hanging out and being loud. Officers made contact and asked them to quiet down.

9:29 a.m. Officers received a complaint about dogs being off leash at a condominium complex in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers gave the owner a verbal warning.

10:16 a.m. Officers were called to a condominium complex in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way over a report of threats. A man claimed another party was yelling at his mother when she was walking the dogs.

12:09 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit and run at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. A Steamboat Springs Transit bus was hit by another vehicle while sitting at a bus stop.

3:02 p.m. Officers received a report of an animal bite in the 300 block of S. Lincoln Avenue. An off-leash dog rushed another dog on a leash and bit the dog on the leash. Officers issued a citation for dog-at-large to the owner of the off-leash dog.

3:47 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1800 block of River Plaza. Two men who knew each other had an argument over politics, and when one tried to leave, the other stopped him with a chest bump. The parties eventually reconciled and went their own ways.

6:33 p.m. Officers received a report of an intoxicated male party yelling near the Yampa River in the area of Fifth and Yampa streets. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

9:53 p.m. Officers responded to a woman yelling in the middle of the road in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive. Officers attempted to assist her, but she continued to yell. She was eventually taken to the hospital for help.

11:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of skateboarders yelling in a parking lot of a hotel in the 3100 block of Lincoln Avenue. They were gone before officers arrived.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.