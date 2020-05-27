Argument at post office: The Record for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

2:06 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone in emotional distress in the 200 block of South Sharp Street in Oak Creek.

7:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on the Blackmer Trail. It turned out to be a utility worker checking power lines.

8:10 a.m. Police were called about a bear that got into some trash in the 300 block of Pine Street.

9:17 a.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between two men at a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:40 p.m. Police were called about a roommate dispute at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

1:07 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 100 block of West First Street in Oak Creek.

2:44 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Sharp Street.

6:52 p.m. Deputies were called about a bear in the 23100 block of Silverado Road in Oak Creek.

11 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle making loud noise in the 2900 block of Heavenly View. It was a tow truck taking away a car.

Total incidents: 65

Steamboat officers had 43 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.