Argument at auto parts store: The Record for Friday, May 1, 2020

Friday, May 1, 2020

3:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Spar Street and River Road.

8:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about two bikes reportedly stolen from outside a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

9:55 a.m. Police were called about a transient man yelling at people outside a gas station in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.

11:20 a.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between a couple at an auto parts store in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:56 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at Routt County Road 64 and River Drive in Clark.

8:29 p.m. Police received a report of an illegal burn at a cemetery in the 1500 block of Cemetery Drive. It turned out to be an orange light bulb, not a fire.

9:26 p.m. Police were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 136 along U.S. Highway 40.

11:36 p.m. Police were called about some suspicious people at the Howelsen Hill baseball fields. It turned out to be a small group of kids taking videos for social media.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

