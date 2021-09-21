Arguing in a parking lot: The Record for Monday, Sept. 20

Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

9:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted a driver with their vehicle on Mount Werner Circle and Eagleridge Drive.

1:25 p.m. Officers took a report of theft in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

2:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of verbal arguing in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:51 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 8000 block of Routt County Road 74 in Hayden.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Register Here!

7:42 p.m. Officers were called to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.