Area wrestling: Tigers, Sailors challenged at Warrior Classic

Hayden sophomore Dylan Zimmerman wrestles an opponent during the first day of the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction on Friday, Dec. 21.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Since the start of the season, the Hayden and Steamboat Springs high school wrestling teams have been looking forward to the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction on Dec. 20 to 21. That’s when the Tigers and Sailors would be truly tested and see where they stand compared to the strongest grapplers in the state.

The tournament was tough on both teams, with previously undefeated athletes being served their first losses of the season.

For the Sailors, 220-pound senior John Slowey fell in the quarterfinal by way of fall. He battled back to the seventh place match, though.

Seniors Spencer Mader (132) and Tucker Havel (138) were also undefeated coming into the Warrior Classic, but both lost in the quarterfinals of their respective brackets. Mader won his next consolation match with a 9-2 decision, but lost a close 4-2 decision to take eight. Havel lost by way of a 7-5 decision in his first consolation contest.

With their efforts, Steamboat finished 33rd of 40 teams. Hayden took 19th.

Senior Hunter Planansky lost a tough 7-6 decision to Dylan Swift of Uintah, the top team of the day. He won his next two consolation matches at 185 pounds, but lost again in the consolation semifinal. That sent him to the 5th place match. There, he defeated Ben Robuck of Montrose 7-5.

Sophomore Dylan Zimmerman finished sixth, suffering his first loss of the year in the 126-pound bracket. The Tiger found himself in the 5th place match, but lost 5-1.

Logan wins at West Grand Invite

Soroco junior Kody Logan was the best wrestler at 152 pounds at the Warrior Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Ram won his quarterfinal with a first period fall and pinned his semifinal opponent early in the second period. In the championship bout, he met Cameron Wood of West Grand. Logan’s arm was raised after he pinned Wood in three minutes, 32 seconds.

At heavyweight, senior Tristan Singer placed third, as did senior Gene Bracegirdle at 145 pounds. Bracegirdle won with a 15-3 major decision in the third-place match to seal a spot on the podium.

Rounding out the placing Rams, freshman Gavyn Salberg finished sixth at 132 pounds.

Of the Steamboat Springs wrestlers in attendance, freshman Cole Muhme was highest finisher, taking first at 106 pounds. He pinned all four of his opponents in 70 seconds or faster.

Warrior Classic at Central

Team scores: 1, Uintah 208.5. 2, Rocky Mountain 195.5. 3, Grand Junction 167. 4, Alamosa 154.5. 4, Pagosa Springs, 154.5. 6, Piedra Vista 140.5. 7, Eagle Valley 120.5. 8, Moffat County 94. 9, Hotchkiss 91. 10, Montrose, 85. 10, Paonia 85. 19, Hayden 52. 33, Steamboat Springs 26.

106: Cons. 3: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Hunter Bercher, R, 1:41. Cons. 4: Keyton young, P, fall Ingols, H, 3:36.

120: Cons. 3: Kyler Campbell, dec. Josh Boeke, EV, 3-2. Cons. 4: Robert Cochran, Ho, dec. Campbell, H, 7-3.

126: Quarterfinal: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Cauy Smith, Ri, 3:41. Semi: Brady Merkley, Uintah, maj. dec. Zimmerman, H, 13-4. 5th place: Erik Wyman, PS, dec. Zimmerman, H, 5-1.

132: Quarterfinal: Luke Pleasent, CGJ, SV Spencer Mader, SS, 4-2. Cons. 4: Mader, SS, dec. Connor Blunt, M, 9-2. Cons. 5: Dakota Tavialma, DE, dec. Mader, SS, 4-2.

138: Quarterfinal: Dylan Tressler, PS, dec. Tucker Havel, SS, 2-1. Cons. 4: Dagan White, MC, dec. Havel, SS, 7-5. Quarterfinal: Triston Fillmore, SoSe, fall Wyatt Murphy, H, 2:15. Cons. 4: Jacob Kiefer, FM, tie breaker, Murphy, H, 10-5.

152: Cons. 2: Payton Palanasky, H, fall Aidan Campbell, Se, 2:37. Cons. 3: Caleb Frink, GV, dec. Planansky, H, 9-5.

170: Champ. 2: Joseph Archibeque, PV, fall Garrett Salazar, H, 5:09. Cons. 2: Levi Trujillo, MV, fall Salazar, H, 1:12.

182: Quarterfinal: Dylan Swift, Uintah, dec. Hunter Planansky, H, 7-6. Cons. 5: Planansky, H, dec. Taylor Hunt, SoSe, 4-2. 5th place: Planansky, H, dec. Ben Robuck, Mo, 7-5.

220: Quarterfinal: Austin Trujillo, Al, fall John Slowey, SS, 1:32. Cons. 4: Slowey, SS, fall Cody King, Se, 2:38. 7th place: Slowey, SS, and Raul Martinez, Mo, DFF.



West Grand Invite

Team scores:

106: Cons. 2: Howard Barne, HEM, dec. Kaleb Young, SS, 8-5. Semi: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Owen Hannemann, Me, 1:10. 1st: Muhme, SS, fall Ben Biekert, WG, 0:46.

120: Cons. semi: Archer Bosick, SS, fall Fisher Mitchell, B, 2:19. 3rd: Slayd Daley, Saratoga, fall Bosick, SS, 1:17.

132: Cons. 1: Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall Ethan Flavin, BV, 1:15. Cons. 2: Gavyn Salberg, S, fall Robbie Gabriel, BV, 0:56. 5th place: Kaleb Nielson, Meeker, fall Salberg, S, 1:38. 3rd place: Tyson Portwood, M, fall Skolnick, SS, 2:27.

138: Quarterfinal: Zack Clyncke, S, dec. Brodie Bosick, SS, 6-5. Cons. 2: Jacob Murphy, WG, fall Bosick, SS, 3:59. Quarterfinal: Gabe Martensen, MP, dec. Adalia George, SS, 7-3. Quarterfinal: Jared Richel, CR, won by DQ over Kirby Reeves, SS. Cons. semi: Reeves, SS, fall Clyncke, S, 0:38. 3rd: Jacob Murphy, WG, fall, Reeves, SS, 2:25.

145: Quarterfinal: Gene Bracegirdle, S, fall Ely Ryszowski, WG, 4:57. Semi: Haden Camp, BV, fall Bracegirdle, S, 1:00. Semi: Zane Varner fall Darrel Ebaugh, S, 0:48. 5th: Elijah Leblanc, M, fall Ebaugh, S, 0:17. 3rd: Bracegirdle, S, maj. dec. Ryszowski, WG, 15-3.

152: Quarterfinal: Kody Logan, S, fall Ryan Zheng, B, 1:50. Semi: Logan, S, fall Kasen LeBleu, R, 2:26. 1st: Logan, S, fall Cameron Wood, WG, 3:32.

195: Cole Moon, SS, fall Jordyn Rowold, MP, 0:36. Jose Castorena, B, fall Moon, SS, 0:15.HWT: Byron Mackay, R, fall Tristan Singer, S, 0:25. Singer fall Angelo Perea, CR, 1:04.