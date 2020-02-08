Area wrestling: Soroco, Hayden go head to head at Meeker, Sailors tie Wheat Ridge

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco and Hayden high school wrestling teams traveled to the Meeker Duals. While both teams are small and suffered losses due to many open weight classes, individuals had excellent showings.

After sitting out weeks with an injury, senior Gene Bracegirdle went 1-2. He pinned his opponent from Grand Valley in the first round, but lost with a pair of pins in his next two.

At 145 pounds, junior Darrel Ebaugh wrestled five matches, going 2-3. His two wins were both first round pins, earning one in just 59 seconds. Junior Kody Logan went 3-1, dropping a 10-6 decision to a Grand Valley wrestler before pinning his next three in 67 seconds or less. His quickest fall came in 25 seconds.

Hayden junior Payton Planansky won one of his three matches, defeating Ebaugh with a pin in 1:20. Freshman Cody Hawn also went 1-2, defeating an opponent from Palisade by pin in 1:09.

Senior Hunter Planansky went 2-0, earning his wins by pin, while sophomore Dylan Zimmerman won his sole match with a 12-3 major decision.

The Steamboat Springs High School wrestling team met Wheat Ridge in a dual on Thursday, Feb. 6. In the three bouts between the two teams, Steamboat won two. Jacob Skolnick defeated Allen Alford by fall at 132 pounds. At 160 pounds Ivan Reynolds won over Braxton Chaves with a pin in 30 seconds. Kirby Reeves fell via fall in 2:30 in the 145-pound match.

Next week, all three Routt County teams will travel to regionals in Montrose on Feb. 14 to 15.

Meeker Duals

Soroco

Grand Valley 45, Soroco 12

138: Gene Bracegirdle, S, fall Dominic Mendoza, GV, 1:13

145: Isaiah Tigert, GV, fall Darrel Ebaugh, S, 1:04

152: Conrad Demann, GV, dec. Kody Logan, S, 10-6

Coal Ridge 25, Soroco 24

145: Ebaugh, S, fall Landon Brewer, CR, 0:59

160: Logan, S, fall Ronin Rockey, CR, 0:25

220: Kaden Lord, CR, fall Tristan Singer, S, 1:24

Rifle 42, Soroco 12

138: Bryce Rowley, R, fall Bracegirdle, S, 3:18

145: Ebaugh, S, fall Justin Henderson, R, 1:33

152: Logan, S, fall Uriel Gonzalez, 1:07

220: Alex Guardado, R, fall Tristan Singer, 4:30

Hayden 30, Soroco 12

138: Wyatt Murphy, H, fall Bracegirdle, S, 5:02

145: Payton Planansky, H, fall Ebaugh, 1:20

Basalt 22, Soroco 18

145: Ryan Zheng, B, maj. dec. Ebaugh, S, 18-9

160: Logan, S, fall Brady Samuelson, B, 0:45

Hayden

Moffat County 32, Hayden 16

106: Kaden Hixson, MC, Kodi Ingols, H, 2:52

113: Caden Call, MC, maj. dec. Sabyn Hager, H, 16-2

132: Dylan Zimmerman, H, maj. dec. Blake Juergens, MC, 12-3

152: Daniel Caddy, MC, fall Payton Planansky, H, 0:36

160: Pepper Rhyne, MC, maj. dec. Cody Hawn, H, 19-11

182: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Billy Lawton, MC, 3:33

Hotchkiss 40, Hayden 30

145: JD Miller, Ho, maj. dec. Payton Planansky, H, 11-0

160: Ethan Guy, Ho, fall Cody Hawn, H, 0:43

195: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Sam Ware, Ho, 1:59

Palisade 27, Hayden 21

113: Jacob Lee, P, fall Ingols, H

138: Nathan Bollinger, P, Murphy, H, 78-2

145: P. Planansky, H, dec. Lodan Head, P, 5-2

160: Hawn, H, fall Dawson David, P, 1:09

195: H. Planansky, fall Usiel Romero, 0:39

Steamboat Springs 30, Wheat Ridge 30

132: Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall Allen Alford, WR

145: Riley Payne, WR, fall Kirby Reeves, SS, 2:30

160: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Braxton Chavez, WR, 0:30

