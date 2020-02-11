Area basketball: Palisade edges out Steamboat basketball teams

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs basketball teams were on the road Saturday, Feb. 8, traveling to face Western Slope opponent Palisade.

The Sailor girls were just 3 points shy of a win, losing 35-33 to the Bulldogs. Senior Shelbee Weiss led the girls in red and white with 10 points, while senior Katie Lake added 7, and seniors Jaycee May and Siera Harrison contributed 5 points each.

Campbell had a team-high 11 rebounds, while junior Rose Epstein and Lake paced the team with two assists each. Lake also earned five steals.

The girls shot 50% from the free throw line, going 8-for-16, and committed 16 fouls.

The boys team also lost a close one, falling 51-43. Steamboat trailed 25-20 at the half and trimmed the deficit to 32-29 after three. The Bulldogs outscored the Sailors 19-14 in the fourth quarter, though.

Freshman Cade Gedeon and senior Dawson Lindquist led the Sailors offense with 10 points each, aided by two 3-pointers each. Gedeon earned all three of the team’s steals. Junior Eric Pollert earned a team-high four rebounds, while junior Devon Crawford came away with three assists.

The teams next play on Thursday, hosting Battle Mountain on senior night.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Palisade 35, Steamboat Springs 33

Scoring: P, A Marushack 12, Magdalena Latek 7. SS, Shelbee Weiss 10, Katie Lake 7, Sam Campbell 5, Jaycee May 5, Siera Harrison 4, Rose Epstein 2. Fouls: P, 18. S, 16. FTs: P, 10-18. SS, 8-16. 3-pointers: P, 1 (K. MacAskill). SS, 3 (Weiss 2). Rebounds: P, 38 (Marushack 16). SS, 24 (Campbell 11). Assists: P, 9 (Morgan Guray 4). SS, 7 (Epstein, Lake 2). Steals: P, 13 (MacAskill 3). SS, 13 (Lake 5).

Palisade 51, Steamboat Springs 43

SS 8 12 9 14 – 43

P 10 15 7 19 – 51

Scoring: Cade Gedeon 10, Dawson Lindquist 10, Devon Crawford 7, Eric Pollert 7, Kellen Adams 3, Jackson Metzler 3, Granger Rowan 3. Fouls: SS, 17. FTs: SS, 4-6. 3-pointers: SS, 7 (Lindquist, Gedeon 2). Rebounds: SS, 14 (Pollert 4). Assists: SS, 12 (Crawford 3). Steals: 3 (Gedeon).

